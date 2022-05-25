NovelVox Launches Wallboards and Agent Dashboards for Amazon Connect

NovelVox, a contact center solutions provider, has launched Wallboards and Agent Dashboards for Amazon Connect contact centers.

The feature-rich solution enables agents and supervisors to take proactive actions with real-time alerts and notifications over SMS and email regarding threshold KPIs. The wallboard comes with more than 50 interactive designs, including the gamified display of real-time contact center metrics. It also offers third-Party integrations for 360-degree monitoring and customization with a drag-and-drop designer tool.