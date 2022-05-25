NovelVox Launches Wallboards and Agent Dashboards for Amazon Connect

NovelVox, a contact center solutions provider, has launched Wallboards and Agent Dashboards for Amazon Connect contact centers.
The feature-rich solution enables agents and supervisors to take proactive actions with real-time alerts and notifications over SMS and email regarding threshold KPIs. The wallboard comes with more than 50 interactive designs, including the gamified display of real-time contact center metrics. It also offers third-Party integrations for 360-degree monitoring and customization with a drag-and-drop designer tool.
"NovelVox has always strived to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of contact centers and offer a world-class experience to customers by leveraging the technologies. With the launch of Wallboards and Agent Dashboards for Amazon Connect, our intent remains to motivate and engage agents to achieve more. Our interactive wallboard designs ensure that agents are always on track with their KPIs without getting bored by dull, plain, and boxy wallboard designs," said NovelVox CEO Amit Gandhi in a statement.