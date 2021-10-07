NovelVox Introduces Agent Desktop for Cisco Webex Contact Centers

NovelVox has launched a unified agent desktop for Cisco Webex Contact Center.

NovelVox agent desktop eliminates the resolution delays caused due to screen switches with its unified interface that provides caller details ahead of the agent picking up the phone. Some of the other significant features include the following:

"NovelVox has always been on its toes with the adoption and implementation of Cisco's latest product lines, and this makes us a Cisco Preferred Solution Partner. With the launch of NovelVox Cisco Webex agent desktop, our intent remains to exceed agents' and customer expectations with experience. From the single-pane-of-glass view of caller information to integrated industry-specific desktops with improved designs and functionality and compatible performance-enhancing gadgets for agents to deliver enhanced user experience, the desktop has it all. This will empower the agent in offering a personalized customer experience and gain customer's trust and loyalty," said NovelVox CEO Amit Gandhi in a statement.