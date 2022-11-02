NovelVox Builds HubSpot CTI Connectors for Cisco and Avaya Contact Centers

NovelVox, a contact center technology provider, has launched HubSpot CTI Connectors for Cisco Finesse and Avaya Contact Centers.

The connectors will enable contact center agents to handle calls from within the HubSpot CRM. The unified computer-telephony interface comes with embedded telephony controls and agent productivity features.

Some features of the HubSpot CTI Connector include the following:

Embedded CTI interface within HubSpot CRM;

Cisco and Avaya telephony controls and actions;

Click-to-dial;

Screen pop;

Agent and team performance statistics;

Reporting and monitoring actions for supervisors;

Automated call logs; and

Custom CRM workflows.

"Having to use multiple disparate applications while handling live calls is painful for agents, and being a global contact center solution provider, we totally understand this. Our CTI connectors save agents from such manual efforts by not just connecting a CRM to a contact center telephony system, but also equipping the CTI interface with advanced agent controls and actions," said NovelVox CEO Amit Gandhi in a statement. "We are extremely delighted to announce HubSpot as another CRM that goes into our CTI integration library and look forward to building a more advanced, tech-driven solution stack with every release."

NovelVox's CTI integration library covers leading CRM, customer success management, and ticketing applications from companies like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Freshdesk, Microsoft Dynamics, Epic, and Oracle Service Cloud.