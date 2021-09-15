NovelVox Adds CTI Connectors

NovelVox, a contact center solutions provider, launched cloud-based CTI connectors for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, and Mitel contact center solutions.
The NovelVox cloud-based CTI comes with a cloud installation that works over the cloud or on-premises with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, ServiceNow, Epic, and others and can be embedded seamlessly within CRM or ticketing applications.
Added features include the following:
- Advanced agent and team performance reports;
- CRM screen transfer with calls to sustain call context;
- Option to choose between cloud or on-premises installation;
- Advanced call controls, including Screen Transfer and Associate Record feature;
- Multiple third-party applications over a single interface;
- Supervisor monitoring tools;
- Cnfigurable speed dials;
- Call logging and reporting;
- Smart dialing;
- Click-to-dial; and
- Complete call history.
"NovelVox works like a pro when creating advance contact center solutions. Our cloud-based CTI connector is another step in this direction," said NovelVox CEO Amit Gandhi in a statement. "Now companies can drive higher sales and deliver personalized experiences by reducing the cost significantly. The single interface for all actions reduces average handle time and significantly improves resolution. It allows your agents to deliver the best without extra training."