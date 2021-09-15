NovelVox Adds CTI Connectors

NovelVox, a contact center solutions provider, launched cloud-based CTI connectors for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, and Mitel contact center solutions.

The NovelVox cloud-based CTI comes with a cloud installation that works over the cloud or on-premises with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, ServiceNow, Epic, and others and can be embedded seamlessly within CRM or ticketing applications.

Added features include the following:

Advanced agent and team performance reports;

CRM screen transfer with calls to sustain call context;

Option to choose between cloud or on-premises installation;

Advanced call controls, including Screen Transfer and Associate Record feature;

Multiple third-party applications over a single interface;

Supervisor monitoring tools;

Cnfigurable speed dials;

Call logging and reporting;

Smart dialing;

Click-to-dial; and

Complete call history.