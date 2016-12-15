Noble Systems Releases Harmony v6

Noble Systems, a provider of contact center technology, has released Noble Harmony 6, adding powerful new functionality to improve agent productivity and management of contact center services to its web-based, mobile-accessible supervisor interface for remote and mobile contact center management.

Noble Harmony provides remote and mobile access to Noble's management tools from virtually any web-enabled device. Managers can organize workgroups, configure workflows, monitor agent activities and compliance, define alerts to be triggered on specific conditions, analyze results, audit changes, and more. Version 6 includes new features to allow agents to handle multiple voice and non-voice sessions simultaneously, as well as email session recording and customizable reporting widgets for the manager wallboard.

Key enhancements and features include the following:

Multisession Agent Management, allowing for multisession agent assignments, allowing agents to handle voice and non-voice contacts concurrently, with tracking for time and activities in each channel; managers can also define priority settings, skills routing, and rules for up to six simultaneous sessions per agent.

Email QA, allowing managers to record, playback, and score email transactions for quality assurance and training, plus updated email routing and handling configurations.

Enriched Supervisor Wallboard, increasing reporting flexibility with new user-customizable tiles and widgets for monitoring real-time performance, including agent, application, interactive voice response systems, lines, lists, and multichannel activities.

Advanced Agent and Contact Management, with automated threshold alerts to agent desktops and intuitive routing and transfer rule setup, including a new ACD Transfer feature.

Noble Harmony 6 is a part of Noble's browser-agnostic mobile management platform, which works with most major browser applications (Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Safari, etc.) to connect contact center managers to their reporting and management data. Due to its flexible architecture and HTML5 design, Harmony 6 is accessible on devices that run Windows, Android, Linux, MacOS, or iOS operating systems.