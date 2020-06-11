Noble Systems Releases Gamification 2.1

Noble Systems has released Noble Gamification 2.1, the latest iteration of its software for contact center employee engagement.

Noble Gamification software is designed to increase productivity and reduce attrition by rewarding agents for meeting business goals, using challenges and competitions that earn points, recognition, and cash prizes. It uses game mechanics to leverage both intrinsic and extrinsic motivators.

Noble Gamification 2.1 adds even more value with new Employee Performance Triggers, which allow users to respond to dips in employee performance through automated calls to action. Awards Redemption Analysis features for monetary and non-monetary rewards help manage costs and budgets while expanding employee recognition programs. Employee Access and Notification tools improve player management through the Noble Gamification Mobile application and push alerts.