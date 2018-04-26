Noble Systems Introduces Conversations Analytics

Noble Systems, a provider of omnichannel contact center technology, has released Noble Conversations Analytics, a native speech analytics application for the Noble Contact Center platform.

Conversations Analytics offers post-call screening, while Conversations Analytics Now delivers real-time analysis for more proactive service. The new products offer direct integration with Noble's management and recording toolsets.

"Our speech analytics tools have always offered deep business intelligence on trends and patterns in customer behavior," said Chris Hodges, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Noble Systems, in a statement. "Now, we can offer a solution that is completely integrated with our contact center environment, reducing the reliance on external systems for a more seamless user experience. We are excited about the new opportunities that Conversation Analytics gives our clients to extend their insight into the contact center."

Noble Conversations Analytics is available as a part of Noble's single-code base premises and cloud platforms. Current Noble speech analytics users will be able to migrate their existing product to take advantage of the improved toolset.