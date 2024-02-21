NextPlane Launches OpenCall and OpenAxys

NextPlane, a provider of interoperability and federation services for collaboration solutions, has launched OpenCall and OpenAxys, which enable generative artificial intelligence capabilities into Microsoft Teams PSTN calling with unified communications and call center platforms.
OpenCall integrates any unified communications platform, PBX, or SIP trunk provider with Microsoft Teams, allowing users to make calls and display their presence status directly within Teams. OpenAxys provides a host of new capabilities by integrating UC and contact center platforms with AI tools and large language models such as Open AI, Meta Llama 2, Google Bard, and many more.
"OpenCall and OpenAxys enable all service providers the ability to quickly and seamlessly deliver differentiated services to their subscribers," said Farzin Shahidi, founder and CEO of NextPlane, in a statement. "Regardless of their UCaaS or CX platform, the CSPs can quickly offer new functional benefits to their subscribers by seamlessly integrating Teams or other presence and messaging platforms while also leveraging large language models to streamline operational models further and save time and money."