NextPlane Launches OpenCall and OpenAxys

NextPlane, a provider of interoperability and federation services for collaboration solutions, has launched OpenCall and OpenAxys, which enable generative artificial intelligence capabilities into Microsoft Teams PSTN calling with unified communications and call center platforms.

OpenCall integrates any unified communications platform, PBX, or SIP trunk provider with Microsoft Teams, allowing users to make calls and display their presence status directly within Teams. OpenAxys provides a host of new capabilities by integrating UC and contact center platforms with AI tools and large language models such as Open AI, Meta Llama 2, Google Bard, and many more.