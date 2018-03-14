NewVoiceMedia Drops Spring '18 Release

NewVoiceMedia, a provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology, today introduced its Spring '18 release with new omnichannel and digital capabilities.

Businesses can now route voice and interactions through email, chat, SMS, video, and social channels in an integrated and unified manner.

NewVoiceMedia has also added enhanced analytics to Conversation Analyzer, its integrated speech analytics solution. Now integrated with Salesforce.com's Einstein Analytics engine and with built-in Einstein dashboards, businesses can analyze customer conversations, which are then automatically made available in Salesforce. Conversation Analyzer uses speech-to-text to transcribe calls and deliver intelligent content categorization for actionable insights into the business.