Neustar Launches SmartDial with Best Time to Dial Decisioning

Neustar, an identity resolution and information services and technology company, today launched SmartDial, a decisioning solution that allows outbound dialers to know when to best reach contacts.

SmartDial is the first capability available as part of Neustar TRUSTID Decisions, a suite of decisioning solutions offering automated access to optimized customer contact and channel behavior data with integration into outreach systems.

Neustar SmartDial integrates directly into dialer systems to optimize daily contact strategy files with best-time-to-dial insights. SmartDial accepts companies' daily dialer files and overlays unique phone behavior data. Dialers' daily contact strategy files are optimized automatically with inserted dial requests indicating the times when each contact is most likely to answer the phone.

To deliver these insights, SmartDial uses both proprietary Neustar data and customer-sourced data.

"Call center managers are under constant pressure to decrease their centers' head counts while improving revenue and managing net loss numbers. Add to that the stressors of limited IT support and budgets, and you'll find that many contact centers are stuck maintaining their current systems and infrastructure instead of innovating," said Robert McKay, senior vice president of risk solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "The seamlessly integrated predictive insights delivered through SmartDial, and the larger TRUSTID Decisions suite, breaks down these barriers and brings the needed innovation within reach, empowering call center managers to easily implement more effective outbound communication strategies to increase customer satisfaction, operational efficiency and revenue."

SmartDial is the first solution available as part of the Neustar TRUSTID Decisions suite. SmartText and SmartEmail TRUSTID Decisions capabilities will follow in the second half of the year. Additional TRUSTID Decisions features, including identification of the best customer number (e.g. mobile or landline) to call, predictive insights on the best outreach channel to use (e.g. email, text, landline or mobile), and compliance capabilities to help organizations mitigate their risk of violating provisions of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and consumer financial protection laws, will be rolled out later in the year.