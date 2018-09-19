Neustar Launches Outbound Dialing Solution

Neustar, a provider of real-time information services, has released an Outbound Dialing solution, which brings together Neustar's Operational Intelligence, Compliance Intelligence, Fraud Intelligence, and Branded Contact Management capabilities to help companies improve right-party contact (RPC) rates and mitigate fraud and compliance risks.

The Neustar Outbound Dialing solution employs Neustar's relationships with phone carriers and its Neustar OneID identity management system. Neustar services more than 90 percent of U.S. caller IDs, and contact centers can now use this phone intelligence to optimize and de-risk outbound dialing by filling in CRM gaps, mitigating call blocking and mislabeling, and identifying potential consumer phone fraud. In addition, through phone behavior intelligence, contact centers can optimize their call strategies with data that shows best number to use and best time/day to call. The addition of caller name optimization and branded call display provides contact centers with a way to ensure that calls are not blocked or errantly labeled as spam, and clearly displays the correctly branded caller ID.