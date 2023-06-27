NICE's CXone Is an EU Sovereign Cloud CX Platform

NICE's CXone cloud contact center platform is now available as an EU Sovereign Cloud Platform, meaning that organizations from any vertical across the European Union can now choose CXone as their platform of choice while adhering to regulatory and compliance requirements.

"We are pleased to announce CXone as an EU Sovereign cloud platform, allowing organizations to further accelerate their cloud adoption and take another big step in their journey to deliver next-gen digital CX while maintaining compliance amid the most stringent of regulations," said Barry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NICE, in a statement.