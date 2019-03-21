NICE inContact Releases CXone Packages Integrated with Salesforce

NICE inContact today introduced NICE inContact CXone Packages for Salesforce, designed specifically for users of Salesforce.com. These CXone Packages, integrated with Salesforce Service Cloud, provide cloud-native contact center applications.

CXone Packages for Salesforce add a global carrier-grade voice channel to digital customer interaction channels, in addition to an intelligent, skills-based routing engine that combines agent proficiency with customer attributes from Salesforce to find the best customer service agent for each interaction.

In addition, CXone Packages for Salesforce extend the Salesforce Lightning Service Console with integrated workforce management, quality management, interaction analytics, and customer feedback applications.

CXone Packages for Salesforce include the following:

Contact Center Core: adds voice, self-service interactive voice response, integrated softphone, smart routing for Salesforce digital channels, and advanced call and screen recording;

Contact Center Advanced: adds workforce management, analytics-powered quality management, gamification, advanced performance reporting, and executive dashboards; and

Contact Center Complete: adds speech and text analytics for customer interactions and customer feedback survey and analytics capabilities.