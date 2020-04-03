NICE inContact Partners with Zoom on Cloud Communications Platform

NICE inContact, a cloud contact center provider, is partnering with Zoom Video Communications to provide an integrated solution for remote employee collaboration and distributed virtual contact centers.

Zoom Phone provides advanced cloud-based calling capabilities built on a video-first platform, which facilitates real-time collaboration with contact center agents using NICE inContact CXone.

In addition to the existing capabilities from Zoom and NICE inContact, NICE inContact CXone@home, a special edition of the enterprise-grade NICE inContact CXone cloud contact center platform, can be fully operational in 48 hours, is free for 45 days for new customers, and integrates with back-office employees using Zoom.

Now customer service organizations can combine NICE inContact CXone, which unifies customer analytics, omnichannel routing, workforce optimization, and automation and artificial intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation, with Zoom’s innovative Zoom Phone offering.

"As we speak, our customers are racing to transition employees to work from home or shifting work to employees in less affected regions to maintain business continuity," said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE inContact, in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with Zoom and proud that we're providing a solution that enables remote collaboration and customer service."

"Zoom is excited to partner with NICE inContact to bring an integrated cloud communications offering to market," said Laura Padilla, head of global business development and channel at Zoom, in a statement. "This solution will help global enterprises provide a seamless employee transition to remote working environments while continuing to deliver customer happiness."

