NICE inContact Partners with Zoom on Cloud Communications Platform

Now customer service organizations can combine NICE inContact CXone, which unifies customer analytics, omnichannel routing, workforce optimization, and automation and artificial intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation, with Zoom’s innovative Zoom Phone offering.
"As we speak, our customers are racing to transition employees to work from home or shifting work to employees in less affected regions to maintain business continuity," said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE inContact, in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with Zoom and proud that we're providing a solution that enables remote collaboration and customer service."
"Zoom is excited to partner with NICE inContact to bring an integrated cloud communications offering to market," said Laura Padilla, head of global business development and channel at Zoom, in a statement. "This solution will help global enterprises provide a seamless employee transition to remote working environments while continuing to deliver customer happiness."