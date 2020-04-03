NICE inContact Partners with Zoom on Cloud Communications Platform

NICE inContact, a cloud contact center provider, is partnering with Zoom Video Communications to provide an integrated solution for remote employee collaboration and distributed virtual contact centers.

Zoom Phone provides advanced cloud-based calling capabilities built on a video-first platform, which facilitates real-time collaboration with contact center agents using NICE inContact CXone.

In addition to the existing capabilities from Zoom and NICE inContact, NICE inContact CXone@home, a special edition of the enterprise-grade NICE inContact CXone cloud contact center platform, can be fully operational in 48 hours, is free for 45 days for new customers, and integrates with back-office employees using Zoom.