NICE inContact Partners with RingCentral

NICE inContact, a cloud contact center solutions provider, and RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, today announced a special offer that combines NICE inContact's CXone@home with RingCentral Office for contact center agents working from home.

CXone@home is a special edition of the NICE inContact CXone cloud contact center platform, which can be fully operational in 48 hours and is free for 45 days for new customers. CXone@home features automatic call distributor, interactive voice response, audio recording, storage, and integrated softphone capabilities.

The combination of CXone@home with RingCentral Office provides cloud-based unified communications solutions, including cloud PBX, video meetings and team messaging capabilities. NICE inContact and RingCentral have been in partnership since 2015, supporting tens of thousands of cloud contact center agents worldwide.