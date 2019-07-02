NICE inContact Launches CXsuccess

NICE inContact today launched CXsuccess customer services for CXone, a suite of onboarding, implementation, education, and technical consulting services for customers deployed on the CXone cloud platform.
When contact center leaders work with NICE inContact CXone, they gain access to CXsuccess customer services and can choose from a selection of flexible support packages. CXsuccess customer services feature six monthly subscription packages with options that range from convenient self-service support to full-service, enterprise-class white-glove support with onsite options. Most CXsuccess packages include monthly hours with a designated customer success advisor who proactively works with the contact center leader to help ensure that they realize value and continually achieve desired business results.
"Our innovative CXsuccess customer services program provides flexible solutions for specialized customer needs, no matter their size or unique situation. We work hand in hand with our customers to establish proactive, personalized, and collaborative relationships that are sustained throughout their journey," said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact's CEO, in a statement. "Designated NICE inContact customer success advisors are focused on not only getting customers up and running smoothly, but also on establishing an ongoing relationship to ensure they can best leverage our technology to meet their evolving business goals."