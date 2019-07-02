NICE inContact Launches CXsuccess

NICE inContact today launched CXsuccess customer services for CXone, a suite of onboarding, implementation, education, and technical consulting services for customers deployed on the CXone cloud platform.

When contact center leaders work with NICE inContact CXone, they gain access to CXsuccess customer services and can choose from a selection of flexible support packages. CXsuccess customer services feature six monthly subscription packages with options that range from convenient self-service support to full-service, enterprise-class white-glove support with onsite options. Most CXsuccess packages include monthly hours with a designated customer success advisor who proactively works with the contact center leader to help ensure that they realize value and continually achieve desired business results.