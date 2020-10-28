NICE inContact Launches CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein

NICE inContact today introduced CXone Performance Analytics integrated with Salesforce Einstein, an artificial intelligence-powered analytics application that uncovers new contact center performance insights by analyzing blended contact center and CRM data and pinpoints specific recommendations to improve key performance indicators (KPIs). The optional add on to NICE inContact CXone is available now on Salesforce AppExchange.
CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein automatically blends contact center omnichannel reporting data with Salesforce data to create a 360-degree analysis and provide data-driven predictions to improve first contact resolution, agent occupancy efficiency, and sales productivity. CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein is also FedRAMP authorized and PCI compliant.
"In these uncertain and challenging times, organizations need deep insights into changing trends and contact center performance," said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact's CEO, in a statement. "We are thrilled to provide this unique, easy-to-understand AI-powered analytics application that shows customer experience leaders and contact center supervisors what's really impacting their contact center performance, identifying exactly where their issues are and what they can do to fix them."
"CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for customers by automatically linking omnichannel data to Salesforce objects to reveal new insights," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."