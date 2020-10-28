NICE inContact Launches CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein

NICE inContact today introduced CXone Performance Analytics integrated with Salesforce Einstein, an artificial intelligence-powered analytics application that uncovers new contact center performance insights by analyzing blended contact center and CRM data and pinpoints specific recommendations to improve key performance indicators (KPIs). The optional add on to NICE inContact CXone is available now on Salesforce AppExchange.

CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein automatically blends contact center omnichannel reporting data with Salesforce data to create a 360-degree analysis and provide data-driven predictions to improve first contact resolution, agent occupancy efficiency, and sales productivity. CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein is also FedRAMP authorized and PCI compliant.