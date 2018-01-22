NICE inContact Launches CXone Agent for Salesforce

NICE inContact has launched the workforce optimization (WFO) functionality available with NICE inContact CXone Agent for Salesforce onSalesforce.com's AppExchange. In addition to the comprehensive contact center controls and customer information displayed on a single, unified screen, agents can now access WFO features within the same application.

Since the CXone interface is embedded within the Salesforce platform, agents no longer have to navigate multiple screens or logins. Scheduling features include viewing current schedules, submitting and managing time off requests, schedule bidding, and notifications for scheduling changes and time off approvals. Agents can also view quality evaluations and assigned coaching packages for individual feedback and areas for improvement, as well as self-guided training.

"Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners, and employees," said Kori O'Brien, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, NICE inContact provides customers with an exciting new way to increase agent productivity and job satisfaction with built-in workforce optimization features."

The latest version of CXone Agent for Salesforce brings together NICE inContact CXone Omnichannel Routing and Workforce Optimization. CXone combines omnichannel routing, workforce optimization, analytics, automation and artificial intelligence (AI), all on an open cloud foundation.