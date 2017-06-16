NICE inContact Joins FedRAMP Marketplace

NICE inContact, a provider of cloud contact center software for omnichannel routing, workforce optimization, and analytics, has become the first cloud contact center provider to be sponsored for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

The program is the result of collaboration with cybersecurity and cloud experts from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, National Security Agency, and more. To join the FedRAMP marketplace, cloud companies must be sponsored by a government agency and then complete labor-intensive processes to meet strict security regulations and mandates.

With inContact's FedRAMP Authorization to Operate, federal agencies will be able to integrate cloud contact center software, whether they are replacing on-premises solutions or establishing contact center technology for the first time. Due to the strict security requirements to join the marketplace, government agencies have had limited contact center options. inContact's FedRAMP authorized Customer Interaction Cloud will unlock tremendous opportunity for inContact to help government agencies migrate to cloud solutions.

inContact's current customers will also benefit from this authorization, as there are new cloud enhancements being added to inContact's technology through the certification process. inContact is increasing the base security of its technology through new features, such as external authentication, which is available to all customers.