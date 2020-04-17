NICE inContact Expands CXone@home with Workforce Engagement Suite

NICE inContact, a provider of cloud contact center solutions, has expanded its CXone@home offering to include a complete suite of workforce engagement and optimization (WFO) capabilities.
The integrated cloud platform can be up and running in 48 hours and is free for 60 days.
The WFO functionality includes performance goals, remote coaching and monitoring, voice and screen recording, quality management analytics, and other functionality to manage staffing and adherence to service level agreements (SLAs), including response to varying volumes and frequent requests for shift changes.
"Almost all businesses and government entities around the globe are dealing with changes in their contact centers due to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE inContact, in a statement. "Contact center leaders are looking for continuity and the ability to serve their customers in a very dynamic environment in their day-to-day operations. Moving to the cloud with CXone is a fast, reliable, and flexible approach with a sustainable and flexible system to address their needs both now and in the long run."