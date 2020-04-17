NICE inContact Expands CXone@home with Workforce Engagement Suite

NICE inContact, a provider of cloud contact center solutions, has expanded its CXone@home offering to include a complete suite of workforce engagement and optimization (WFO) capabilities.

The integrated cloud platform can be up and running in 48 hours and is free for 60 days.

The WFO functionality includes performance goals, remote coaching and monitoring, voice and screen recording, quality management analytics, and other functionality to manage staffing and adherence to service level agreements (SLAs), including response to varying volumes and frequent requests for shift changes.