NICE inContact CXone Agent Now Available on the Salesforce AppExchange

NICE inContact has launched NICE inContact CXone Agent on the Salesforce.com AppExchange. It is built on the Salesforce Platform and integrated with Salesforce Service Cloud and Salesforce Sales Cloud.

With comprehensive contact center controls and contact and customer information displayed on a single, unified screen, agents can personalize customer interactions, regardless of channel, from inbound or outbound voice calls and voicemail, to email, chat, work items, and social media interactions.

The latest version of NICE inContact CXone Agent brings together NICE inContact CXone Omnichannel Routing with CXone Agent. The application is part of the NICE inContact CXone platform and combines omnichannel routing, workforce optimization, analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation.