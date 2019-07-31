NICE Trading Recording Expands Support for S3 Cloud Storage

NICE is adding support for popular S3-compatible cloud storage solutions from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hitachi, IBM, and others, through its NICE Trading Recording (NTR) platform.

Financial services firms can now leverage NICE's compliance recording solution along with available S3-compatible cloud storage solutions to retain and access, growing volumes of financial communications required for regulatory compliance.

"As regulations encompass broader and deeper requirements for recording and retaining regulated employee communications, storage has become an even more critical consideration for FSOs. The cloud offers FSOs scalability, flexibility, redundancy, security, agility, and lower [total cost of ownership], and through our support for S3-compatible storage platforms, NICE is helping firms stay a step ahead of growing regulatory requirements and opening up a world of choices they didn't have before," said Chris Wooten, executive vice president of NICE, in a statement.

NICE Trading Recording is a platform for recording and retaining trade conversation from turrets, desk phones, mobile phones, and unified communications platforms, including Microsoft Skype for Business and Cisco Jabber. NTR works with NICE Compass, a compliance assurance solution that features automation tools, monitoring dashboards, and reports to help financial institutions ensure enterprise-wide compliance with MiFID II and other regulations.