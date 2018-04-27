NICE to Acquire Mattersight

NICE has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Mattersight, a provider of cloud-based analytics for customer service organizations. The deal is valued at $90 million.
Once the aquisition is complete, NICE will integrate Mattersight's cloud-based behavioral analytics technology with the other analytics technology that it gained when it acquired Nexidia in 2016.
"Analytics is the cornerstone of NICE's strategy of creating a new customer service paradigm with CXone and Adaptive WFO," said Barak Eilam, NICE's CEO, in a statement. "We were very impressed with Mattersight's innovative technology and domain expertise, as well as their long-standing strategic relationships with some of the largest customer service organizations. This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to delivering analytics in the cloud and to be at the forefront of the analytics market."
"We are excited to join forces with NICE, a leader in its space. We are convinced that the combination will allow us to provide the best solutions to our customers and be a great home for our products and team," said Kelly Conway, CEO of Mattersight, in a statement.