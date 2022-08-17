NICE Secures Microsoft’s Highest Partner Designation with a Co-Sell Partnership for CXone

NICE has expanded its partnership with Microsoft, delivering its CXone contact center platform on Azure. NICE has received Top Tier status, Microsoft's highest partner designation, for Azure IP Co-sell.
With a joint global go-to-market co-selling strategy, NICE and Microsoft will accelerate organizations' adoption of CXone.
CXone's advanced AI and full portfolio of voice and digital solutions and its integrations with Microsoft's Teams, Dynamics, Nuance, ACS (Azure Communication Services), and Customer Insights, allow organizations of all sizes to create proactive interactions.
"Consumers today expect fast, convenient digital and self-service options. Through the expanded partnership with Microsoft and with CXone now available on Azure, and with our co-sell partnership, we are taking another step in the frictionless revolution allowing organizations to meet their customers wherever they choose to start their journey and create a cohesive digital experience. This better-together offering will foster customer experience interaction modernization and provide a standard-setting choice for customers," saidPaul Jarman, CEO of NICE CXone,in a statement.