NICE Secures Microsoft’s Highest Partner Designation with a Co-Sell Partnership for CXone

NICE has expanded its partnership with Microsoft, delivering its CXone contact center platform on Azure. NICE has received Top Tier status, Microsoft's highest partner designation, for Azure IP Co-sell.

With a joint global go-to-market co-selling strategy, NICE and Microsoft will accelerate organizations' adoption of CXone.

CXone's advanced AI and full portfolio of voice and digital solutions and its integrations with Microsoft's Teams, Dynamics, Nuance, ACS (Azure Communication Services), and Customer Insights, allow organizations of all sizes to create proactive interactions.