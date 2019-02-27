NICE Releases IVR Optimization 8.0

NICE has released NICE Interactive Voice Response Optimization (IVRO) version 8.0, adding artificial intelligence-driven analytics to boost customer experiences across IVR journeys.

NICE IVRO 8.0 is designed to streamline menus and facilitate self-service. Infused with AI-driven advanced analytics, NICE IVRO 8.0 allows organizations to augment self-service containment and resolution within the IVR. It helps companies by offering granular journey visualization of every interaction, identifying disparities and obstructions in menus and processes, and delivering insights on how to simplify, optimize, and personalize journeys. It can be added to any IVR platform and enables users to visualize and analyze IVR flows and isolate opportunities for improvement.

NICE IVRO version 8.0 offers the following capabilities:

Menu Complexity Score, a weighted metric that measures the level of complexity per IVR menu, based on the time spent on the menu, the number of times a customer has to repeat things, and the volume going through it;

AI-driven menu optimization, which determines the optimal structure for IVR menu options within the customer journey and provides reordering recommendations;

AI-driven Quick Insights, which analyzes the most significant differences between customer segments and journey flows to provide valuable insights into the reasons for containment and predicts the likelihood that certain customer attributes could lead to transfer from IVR to agent, errors in the IVR, or self-service flow failure; and

Integration between NICE Nexidia Speech Analytics and IVR analytics, enabling drilling down to full-featured speech analytics for calls resulting from specific IVR journeys to uncover root causes behind deflection.