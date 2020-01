NICE has linked its CXone cloud contact center suite with Sentiment Analysis data on top of intelligent routing, both driven by artificial intelligence, to hyper-personalize customer and employee experiences.

Adding Nexidia's AI-driven Sentiment Analysis to Predictive Behavioral Routing's AI-based routing strategy, CXone now factors in customer preferences, in addition to personality, when connecting employees and customers in real time. NICE's Nexidia Analytics solutions now also integrate AI-powered routing information on top of Sentiment Analysis data.