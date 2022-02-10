NICE Partners with Etisalat Digital to Bring CXone to the UAE

NICE has partnered with Etisalat Digital to bring the CXone cloud contact center platform to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The collaboration provides Etisalat customers with a clear, seamless path to the cloud with CXone while enabling digital self-service and agent-assisted customer experiences.

Among the NICE solutions to be offered by Etisalat is the CXi, (Customer Experience Interactions) platform, a new framework delivered through a unified suite of applications on the CXone platform. CXi empowers organizations to meet their customers wherever their journey begins, enables resolution through AI and data driven self-service, and prepares agents to resolve customer needs. It enables an end-to-end service experience, combining digital entry points, journey orchestration, smart self-service, prepared agents, and complete performance improvement, all embedded with purpose-built CX AI and based on a native open cloud foundation.