NICE Launches RPA 7.7

NICE today launched NICE Robotic Process Automation (RPA) version 7.7, extending the capabilities of NEVA (NICE Employee Virtual Attendant).

New capabilities in the latest release include embedded on-screen web callouts for more seamless real-time agent guidance, an artificial intelligence-powered business insights dashboard, and a connectivity watchdog that identifies disruptions, analyzes their business impact, and recommends the best option for repair.

NEVA Assist, the desktop interface that provides employees with real-time next-best-action guidance, has been enhanced with NEVA In-App. This new user interface is embedded in a prominent on-screen location in call center applications and tailored to suit web applications, such as CRM systems, knowledge portals, and the like.

RPA 7.7 also offers an AI-powered dashboard summarizing all metrics and insights in one place, enabling organizations to identify potential processes ripe for automation and employee coaching opportunities. The new dashboards also provide an unbiased, actionable summary of ROI calculations based on objective factors and analysis of potential workflow optimizations.

NICE RPA 7.7 also includes the next-generation Connectivity Watcher, an AI-powered engine that provides automatic alerts regarding connectivity breaks and the business impact of the disruption during run-time for each attended and unattended process automation. Connectivity Watcher then provides recommendations for restoring connectivity. It supports all types of web and legacy applications.