NICE Launches FluenCX

NICE today launched FluenCX, a complete, integrated suite of digital CX solutions using artificial intelligence to understand customer data and build orchestrated customer journeys.
FluenCX targets areas for conversational AI and automation to then match the best solutions, self-service or human, to fit those outcomes. FluenCX allows organizations to provide service beyond the contact center, meet customers at any touchpoint, anytime, anywhere, and integrate with any CX providers' platform, wrapping all interactions, reporting, and analytics into a single cohesive experience.
The FluenCX suite is fuelled by NICE's Enlighten XO to understand intent and act in real time. By focusing first on outcomes and data, FluenCX enables proactive self-service at every step of the customer journey.
"FluenCX takes customer experience to the next level by delivering the best digital self-service and conversational AI experiences for any brand and is an integral part of CXi," said Barry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NICE, in a statement. "By prioritizing the customer's expectation for digital fluency, fueled by data, brands can seamlessly identify the best opportunities to improve automation and plug service gaps. This propels customer experience beyond the contact center and reinforces the value and flexibility of a single, cloud-native platform to reduce costs while increasing customer satisfaction."
"FluenCX shows NICE's commitment to delivering on the CXi story," said Keith Dawson, vice president and research director at Ventana Research, in a statement. "This family of solutions provides tangible and immediate benefits to any digital CX or self-service pains. FluenCX demonstrates how these solutions both save companies money while also improving customer satisfaction, which makes NICE stand out in the market."