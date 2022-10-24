NICE Launches FluenCX

NICE today launched FluenCX, a complete, integrated suite of digital CX solutions using artificial intelligence to understand customer data and build orchestrated customer journeys.

FluenCX targets areas for conversational AI and automation to then match the best solutions, self-service or human, to fit those outcomes. FluenCX allows organizations to provide service beyond the contact center, meet customers at any touchpoint, anytime, anywhere, and integrate with any CX providers' platform, wrapping all interactions, reporting, and analytics into a single cohesive experience.

The FluenCX suite is fuelled by NICE's Enlighten XO to understand intent and act in real time. By focusing first on outcomes and data, FluenCX enables proactive self-service at every step of the customer journey.