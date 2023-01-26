NICE Launches Conversational CX With ChatGPT-Enabled CXone

NICE has integrated CXone Expert, its cloud-native customer service knowledge management solution, with OpenAI's generative modeling used in ChatGPT.

With this integration, organizations can create CX-rich, human-like conversational consumer experiences without engaging agents.

CXone Expert leverages NICE Enlighten AI models, custom-built for CX, and organization-specific data to create conversational AI models. The integration with OpenAI's generative modeling ensures that the answers to consumer self-service inquiries are immediate, accurate, and semantically constructed for easy understanding.