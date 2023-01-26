NICE Launches Conversational CX With ChatGPT-Enabled CXone

NICE has integrated CXone Expert, its cloud-native customer service knowledge management solution, with OpenAI's generative modeling used in ChatGPT.

With this integration, organizations can create CX-rich, human-like conversational consumer experiences without engaging agents.

CXone Expert leverages NICE Enlighten AI models, custom-built for CX, and organization-specific data to create conversational AI models. The integration with OpenAI's generative modeling ensures that the answers to consumer self-service inquiries are immediate, accurate, and semantically constructed for easy understanding.

"This ground-breaking integration between CXone Expert and ChatGPT technology is a game-changer for CX. By combining NICE's deep CX industry-specific Enlighten AI models with the innovative conversational AI capabilities of OpenAI's generative modeling, we are evolving self-service to its inevitable next level, providing brands with powerful new capabilities to enhance customer experience, create more efficient customer interactions, and boost their brand engagement in a way that feels natural, friendly and human," said Barry Cooper, president of the CX division at NICE, in a statement.

