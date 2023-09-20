NICE Launches CXone Summer 2023 Release

NICE today unveiled the Summer 2023 Release of CXone, with new capabilities underpinned by NICE's Enlighten AI and allowing for easier integrations of third-party applications and more unified supervisor and agent experiences.

For this release, NICE continued to expand its open cloud foundation with the Integration Hub, a secure, consolidated, and low-code/no-code interface to plug in third-party applications.

NICE also enhanced the CXone Supervisor workspace. Powered by Enlighten, NICE's core AI engine, and Real Time Behavioral Guidance, the Supervisor solution guides supervisors' attention to where it's needed most. With enhanced visibility across all touchpoints and monitoring capabilities for all agents and channels, including digital channels, supervisors can also view performance scores in real time for sales-focused agents and intervene to ensure optimal outcomes.

With this release, NICE is also unveiling CXone PM Application Analytics, which identifies opportunities for operation optimization and employee performance improvement.

CXone ACD/IVR is also now generally available on Microsoft's Azure cloud environment.