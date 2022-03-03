NICE Launches CXone Spring 22 Release

NICE today issued the Spring 2022 release of its CXone cloud contact center suite with additional self-service capabilities.

The new capabilities proactively anticipate points of friction on the web and across mobile journeys and simplify them. There's also expanded integration with additional bots and assistants for both voice and chat.

The CXone Spring 2022 release includes the following:

CXone Guide, which proactively provides contextual guidance without human assistance for accelerated self-service. The solution helps customers complete tasks, like online application forms, by providing snippets of information when needed. Anticipating friction points, CXone Guide shares contextual nudges via pop-ups with timely and relevant data on the page to help when customers struggle. CXone Guide is integrated with CXone Expert's advanced knowledge management capabilities as well as with web chat.

The ability for mobile developers to integrate CXone messaging features in their native applications with Mobile SDKs for iOS and Android.

New bot frameworks that enable bring-your-own self-service bots for digital chat and voice, such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Lex, and IBM Watson, for low code/no-code integration.

Integration with Google Agent Assist on voice and chat channels.

Support for additional digital channels, such as Apple Business Chat.

Support for more than 100 languages for interactive voice response and voice-enabled chatbots.

CXone Bot Builder, which allows businesses to build their own bots with a drag-and-drop interface, is now enhanced with advanced learning insights and improved recognition for synonyms, industry terms, formats, and more.

Public testing to pilot bots with real users.