NICE Launches CXone SmartReach Following ContactEngine Acquisition

NICE today launched CXone SmartReach following its acquisition of ContactEngine, a provider of proactive conversational artificial intelligence. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

CXone SmartReach is an artificial intelligence-powered solution that enables organizations to have proactive, multiday, asynchronous conversations with customers through their channels of choice even before they reach out for service.

Powered by Enlighten AI, the CXone cloud customer experience platform, now natively combines digital and self-service, meeting customers before requesting service, upon initial service-query search, and during interactive service sessions, all seamlessly connected.