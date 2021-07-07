NICE Launches CXone SmartReach Following ContactEngine Acquisition

NICE today launched CXone SmartReach following its acquisition of ContactEngine, a provider of proactive conversational artificial intelligence. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
CXone SmartReach is an artificial intelligence-powered solution that enables organizations to have proactive, multiday, asynchronous conversations with customers through their channels of choice even before they reach out for service.
Powered by Enlighten AI, the CXone cloud customer experience platform, now natively combines digital and self-service, meeting customers before requesting service, upon initial service-query search, and during interactive service sessions, all seamlessly connected.
"We are entering a new era of expectations for the experience generation, where demands are shifting how digital service is delivered," said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE CXone, in a statement. "Organizations need to reinvent digital service from a reactive approach to consumers' needs to a proactive personal touch in their digital channel of choice. With the addition of CXone SmartReach to our already comprehensive suite of CX solutions, we are helping companies initiate intelligent conversations with customers, taking digital CX to the next level."