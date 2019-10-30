NICE Launches CXone Fall 19 Release

NICE inContact has launched the Fall 2019 release of NICE inContact CXone, which delivers a digital-first omnichannel offering helping companies reach more customers using voice and a vast range of digital channels such as SMS text, Twitter, or WhatsApp, all unified on the CXone cloud customer experience platform. CXone unifies omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce optimization, and automation and artificial intelligence in one cloud-native platform.

"Companies can now engage with customers in the channels they are accustomed to using, and do so seamlessly. Until now, many have spoken of omnichannel. Today, NICE inContact CXone makes digital-first omnichannel a reality in order to help organizations achieve superior business outcomes," said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact's CEO, in a statement. "With this latest CXone release, NICE inContact again demonstrates our focused commitment to enabling the very best agent and customer experiences, no matter the channel. CXone sets the standard with the world’s most complete, unified, and intelligent cloud customer experience platform."

With CXone, contact centers can now run a true digital-first omnichannel operation, allowing agents to handle messaging and real-time and digital messaging interactions in one inbox and with a 360-degree view of customer context.

CXone now supports many digital channels, with dozens of pre-integrated messaging, social, and traditional voice/chat channels, including Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat, WhatsApp, and more. CXone also lets companies provide personalized digital interactions that deliver native experiences such as rich media, emojis, and other collaboration tools. The new CXone intelligent inbox is a single interface for agents to handle a wide range of digital channels and voice communications and allows agents to handle multiple customer interactions concurrently. Agents can see and control the flow of interactions in one place. The new CXone customer card shows digital interaction context, both past and live, as well as customer sentiment, suggested replies for next-best action, agent notes and previous interactions with the customer regardless of channel. As agents switch between customers they quickly have a 360-degree view of each customer, their journey and conversation history, plus other insights.

Pre-built CRM integrations include Salesforce.com, Oracle Service Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics, ServiceNow, Zendesk, SugarCRM, NetSuite, SAP, and Bullhorn. NICE inContact UCaaS integrations include RingCentral, Jive, Fuze, and Momentum Telecom.