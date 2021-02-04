NICE Launches Agile WEM

NICE has introduced Agile Workforce Engagement Management (WEM), enabling organizations to virtually connect their employees under one roof irrespective of location, motivate and recognize employees, and provide the tools and data employees need.

Agile WEM enables organizations to do the following:

Gain visibility into employee activities and behaviors based on desktop analytics and workforce management (WFM) data from schedules and activities, leveraging business-based metrics, such as handle times, productivity, and adherence. A holistic view of the blended office and workforce also enables management of performance and skill gaps.

Personalize employee coaching and share dedicated employee dashboards.

Create activities that challenge, motivate, and reward employees, applying points and badges that can be used for additional time off or related prizes.