NICE Introduces Enlighten Journey Orchestration

NICE has introduced Enlighten Journey Orchestration, enabling companies to orchestrate synchronous and asynchronous customer interactions at scale.

Enlighten Journey Orchestration helps companies understand consumer needs events with real-time natural language understanding (NLU) and Enlighten AI Intent Classification models built on decades of data. Additionally, Enlighten Journey Orchestration executes real-time responses with self-service, proactive, knowledge, or agent engagements based on the actions and outcomes of previous successful interactions.

With this advancement, organizations use Enlighten AI's pre-built models to unlock historical interaction data. Enlighten Journey Orchestration automatically determines all the ways that consumers express themselves, both digitally and with voice, to understand consumer intent. Enlighten Journey Orchestration identifies the optimal execution paths by identifying historical interactions that generate the high sentiment values/results with the least effort.

Enlighten Journey Orchestration uses this unlocked value in its self-service capabilities to understand intent and engage the perfect tools, both agent and agentless, that achieve optimal outcomes, all in real time.