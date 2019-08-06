NICE InContact Partners with Atos

NICE inContact and Atos announced a partnership in which Atos, a digital transformation company, will make NICE inContact CXone a preferred solution for contact center-as-a-service and bring CXone to the company's installed base of hundreds of thousands of contact center agents across the globe.

CXone will be integrated with Circuit and sold by Atos under the name Cloud Contact Center - powered by CXone, to deliver one unified, digital-first omnichannel cloud customer experience platform. CXone also complements the OpenScape Contact Center solution that Atos will continue to offer for on-premises and hosted requirements.