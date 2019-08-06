NICE InContact Partners with Atos

NICE inContact and Atos announced a partnership in which Atos, a digital transformation company, will make NICE inContact CXone a preferred solution for contact center-as-a-service and bring CXone to the company's installed base of hundreds of thousands of contact center agents across the globe.
CXone will be integrated with Circuit and sold by Atos under the name Cloud Contact Center - powered by CXone, to deliver one unified, digital-first omnichannel cloud customer experience platform. CXone also complements the OpenScape Contact Center solution that Atos will continue to offer for on-premises and hosted requirements.
"Contact center organizations of all sizes around the world are moving to the cloud to power immersive and engaging customer experiences that drive down costs while building loyalty, advocacy, and wallet share," said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact's CEO, in a statement. "Our partnership with Atos demonstrates NICE inContact's accelerated international expansion. We're delighted to work together to bring the benefits of the cloud to thousands of agents and customers."
"For many customers, the move to cloud is a central element of their digital transformation strategy, and by offering them NICE inContact's world-class cloud platform underpinned by Atos' proven leadership in workplace services, they have the perfect opportunity to migrate to a true digital-first omnichannel customer experience, whether served directly by Atos or via a member of our extensive partner community," said Simon Skellon, chief sales officer for Atos' UCC division, in a statement.