NICE Expands Partnership with Google

NICE has expanded its partnership with Google, resulting in the optimization of its CXone cloud customer experience platform for Chrome OS. NICE also joined Google's Chrome Enterprise Recommended program, meaning that CXone meets the technical bar set by Google to be considered as an optimized solution for devices across the Chrome OS ecosystem for use in contact centers.

Organizations using Chrome OS devices can now tap into CXone and benefit from work-from-anywhere capabilities. Chrome OS users can leverage CXone's unified suite of CX applications, including artificial intelligence-powered conversational self-service, knowledge management, AI-powered omnichannel contact routing (ACD), interactive voice response (IVR), predictive dialer, workforce engagement, CX analytics, and more.