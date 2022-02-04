NICE Expands Partnership with Google

NICE has expanded its partnership with Google, resulting in the optimization of its CXone cloud customer experience platform for Chrome OS. NICE also joined Google's Chrome Enterprise Recommended program, meaning that CXone meets the technical bar set by Google to be considered as an optimized solution for devices across the Chrome OS ecosystem for use in contact centers.
Organizations using Chrome OS devices can now tap into CXone and benefit from work-from-anywhere capabilities. Chrome OS users can leverage CXone's unified suite of CX applications, including artificial intelligence-powered conversational self-service, knowledge management, AI-powered omnichannel contact routing (ACD), interactive voice response (IVR), predictive dialer, workforce engagement, CX analytics, and more.
"This expansion of our partnership with Google reaffirms NICE's commitment to bringing exceptional, next-gen, digitally fluent experiences to organizations and their agents on an operating system of their choice. With CXone, organizations on Chrome have a platform that's proven to be mission-critical in supporting millions of interactions for both trusted global brands as well as small and medium businesses. We're proud to be an enabler for innovation that drives CX to new heights of excellence in the Chrome OS ecosystem," said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE CXone, in a statement.
"We are dedicated to bringing the best experience for contact center agents and IT administrators to Chrome OS, and in that spirit are excited to welcome NICE CXone to our Chrome Enterprise Recommended ecosystem," said Thomas Riedl, director of product for Chrome OS Enterprise and Education, in a statement.