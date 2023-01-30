NICE Deepens Partnership with Cognizant

NICE is partnering with Cognizantto accelerate customer experience (CX) transformation, leveraging Cognizant's consulting and business transformation capabilities with its own CXone integrated cloud platform to accelerate customer adoption of advanced CX solutions such as digital, analytics, and conversational AI.

"As the CX landscape continues to demand a more consolidated collection of solutions built on a scalable cloud-native AI platform, NICE CXone emerges as a clear leader for digital transformation of the contact center and beyond. Teaming with Cognizant to leverage their contact center advisory and transformation services will bring more rapid, compelling business outcomes to our joint customers," Barry Cooper, president of the CX division at NICE, said in a statement.

"We are delighted to partner with?NICE?and integrate their cloud-native customer experience platform,?CXone?AI-powered contact center software? into our offering," said?Robert Vatter, executive vice president of enterprise platform services at Cognizant, in a statement.?"Together with?NICE?and our decades of expertise in the contact center market, we are now redefining customer experience by bringing hyper-personalized and intelligent ways for enterprises to engage with their users."