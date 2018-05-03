NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex's Self-Service Capabilities

NICE's Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform now allows Amazon Lex's conversational chatbot to fulfill more customer requests, including complex actions, in real time.

NICE's Cognitive Automation Platform is composed of robots designed to act on customer requests received from the Amazon Lex chatbot. They can access and transact any kind of customer data from back-end applications to deliver fully customized customer data to Amazon Lex chatbots in real time and process any back-end transactions required as a result of the live interaction.

In addition to executing customer requests received from the Amazon Lex chatbot, NICE's cognitive robotic workforce seamlessly alerts humans to intervene when more complex customer requests come in.

Amazon Lex builds conversational interfaces into any application using voice and text. It provides the advanced deep learning functionalities of automatic speech recognition for converting speech to text, and natural language understanding to recognize intent, enabling users to build applications with highly engaging user experiences and life-like conversational interactions. With Amazon Lex, the same deep learning technologies that power Amazon Alexa are now available to any developer, allowing users to build sophisticated, natural language, conversational bots.