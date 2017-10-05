NICE Adds AI to WFM

NICE has enhanced the forecasting capabilitiesin its NICE Workforce Management (WFM) solution with artificial intelligence.

The infusion of AI creates a solution that can automatically evaluate forecasting algorithms and determine the model with the best accuracy, while also adapting to changing data patterns and handling diverse historical data patterns, such as seasonality.

NICE WFM also introduces more robust scheduling options. Agents can access their own schedules from their mobile devices and independently perform scheduling functions. The solution also offers a simplified user interface that facilitates cross-application navigation, high availability, and enhanced disaster recovery components.