NICE Adds AI to WFM

NICE has enhanced the forecasting capabilitiesin its NICE Workforce Management (WFM) solution with artificial intelligence.
The infusion of AI creates a solution that can automatically evaluate forecasting algorithms and determine the model with the best accuracy, while also adapting to changing data patterns and handling diverse historical data patterns, such as seasonality.
NICE WFM also introduces more robust scheduling options. Agents can access their own schedules from their mobile devices and independently perform scheduling functions. The solution also offers a simplified user interface that facilitates cross-application navigation, high availability, and enhanced disaster recovery components.
"NICE is excited to catapult the leading WFM solution even further ahead with a series of innovative enhancements," said Miki Migdal, president of the NICE Enterprise Product Group, in a statement. "Our clients will be able to save time, improve staffing levels, and increase customer satisfaction, while simultaneously improving their employee engagement levels. This is the time-tested formula for improving productivity, reducing agent churn and, once again, reinventing customer service to meet the highest expectations."