NICE Adds AI in Spring 2023 Release of CXone

NICE today launched the Spring 2023 release of CXone, which adds artificial intelligence-powered capabilities and enhanced digital reporting capabilities, providing historical visibility into agent performance across digital channels.
The CXone Spring 2023 Release a bot skills library for bot builders to share capabilities. No-code templates enable customers to create rich messaging across digital channels like Google Business Messaging, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Apple Messages for Business.
Also included are 10 sales-effectiveness Enlighten AI models for real-time interaction guidance for agents engaged in sales, coaching the agent in real time, pinpointing opportunities, and displaying sales metrics and behavior scores for performance improvement.
"We are proud to launch another milestone that will allow our customers to leap forward in their journey to create AI-driven digital fluency," saidBarry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NICE, in a statement. "The ability to build and deploy smart bots along with new Enlighten sales models is a major competitive differentiator, delivering real-time guidance to sales agents to win new customers and drive massive revenue growth for brands."