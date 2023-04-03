NICE Adds AI in Spring 2023 Release of CXone

NICE today launched the Spring 2023 release of CXone, which adds artificial intelligence-powered capabilities and enhanced digital reporting capabilities, providing historical visibility into agent performance across digital channels.

The CXone Spring 2023 Release a bot skills library for bot builders to share capabilities. No-code templates enable customers to create rich messaging across digital channels like Google Business Messaging, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Apple Messages for Business.

Also included are 10 sales-effectiveness Enlighten AI models for real-time interaction guidance for agents engaged in sales, coaching the agent in real time, pinpointing opportunities, and displaying sales metrics and behavior scores for performance improvement.