NICE Acquires Brand Embassy

NICE is acquiring Brand Embassy, a provider of digital customer engagement, and plans to embed Brand Embassy in CXone, its cloud customer experience platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Brand Embassy's technology brings to CXone a full range of integrated channels, enabling any digital channel to be integrated into customer service operations. CXone powered by Brand Embassy now supports more than 30 channels, including Facebook Messenger, Twitter, Apple Business Chat, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, SMS, email, and live chat.
The integration of CXone and Brand Embassy provides the following:
- A new push/pull paradigm of naturally handling both real-time (e.g. voice/chat) and digital messaging interactions in one intelligent inbox;
- A unified platform with an end-to-end native integration of digital-first omnichannel management, workforce optimization, and analytics infused with artificial intelligence; and
- Fully integrated 30+ digital messaging channels with established voice and chat channels all in one native cloud platform, with full elasticity and a pay-per-use model.
"CXone is already established as the leading customer experience cloud platform, based on the powerful integration of the industry's best WFO, analytics, and omnichannel routing in the cloud. This makes CXone the perfect choice for enterprises of all sizes, as they transform to the cloud and advance to analytics," said Barak Eilam, NICE's CEO, in a statement. "With the addition of Brand Embassy and its pioneering and market-proven digital experience suite, CXone now empowers organizations to also adopt a digital-first strategy, all under one platform."