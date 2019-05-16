NICE Acquires Brand Embassy

NICE is acquiring Brand Embassy, a provider of digital customer engagement, and plans to embed Brand Embassy in CXone, its cloud customer experience platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brand Embassy's technology brings to CXone a full range of integrated channels, enabling any digital channel to be integrated into customer service operations. CXone powered by Brand Embassy now supports more than 30 channels, including Facebook Messenger, Twitter, Apple Business Chat, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, SMS, email, and live chat.

The integration of CXone and Brand Embassy provides the following:

A new push/pull paradigm of naturally handling both real-time (e.g. voice/chat) and digital messaging interactions in one intelligent inbox;

A unified platform with an end-to-end native integration of digital-first omnichannel management, workforce optimization, and analytics infused with artificial intelligence; and

Fully integrated 30+ digital messaging channels with established voice and chat channels all in one native cloud platform, with full elasticity and a pay-per-use model.