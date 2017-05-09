NEC Canada and Enghouse Interactive Roll out Univerge Blue Business Cloud Services Contact Center

Enghouse Interactive has expanded its relationship with NEC Canada, marked by the immediate availability of Univerge Blue Business Cloud Services Contact Center, which is based on the Enghouse Interactive Contact Center: Service Provider (CCSP).
Univerge Blue is an enterprise-grade, all-in-one unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform built and maintained in the cloud by NEC. Having invested significant resources in a nationwide infrastructure, NEC Canada manages deployments from end to end, using its own storage, UCaaS, and software-defined network.
Available through NEC Canada's more than 80 partners, Univerge Blue is a multichannel cloud contact center offering.
"A contact center with a robust feature set, full redundancy, and seamless third-party application integration was once an option for only the most well-heeled enterprise; the cloud model together with CCSP makes this easily available to all businesses regardless of size," said Don Stewart, vice president of sales at NEC Canada, in a statement. "Cloud-based solutions appeal to organizations for various reasons, but in the context of today's contact center environment, the ability to support the agent anywhere model is a critical benefit driving as-a-service adoption, as well as a factor in the decline of legacy solutions. Univerge Blue Business Cloud Services Contact Center caters to this reality, which is quite prevalent in Canada where agents who reside outside expensive urban markets like Toronto and Montreal often work remotely."
"In addition to amazing new technologies reshaping the way we work and communicate, the past 18 months have brought unprecedented volatility to the contact center market that not only set an entire industry on edge, but also forced businesses to evaluate longstanding relationships with their technology partners and investments," said Jacki Tessmer, vice president of cloud and service provider strategy at Enghouse Interactive, in a statement. "In contrast, NEC represents financial stability and a level of trust accrued over a century in business. We are honored to expand our relationship with NEC and excited to be part of their continued success."