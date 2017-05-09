NEC Canada and Enghouse Interactive Roll out Univerge Blue Business Cloud Services Contact Center

Enghouse Interactive has expanded its relationship with NEC Canada, marked by the immediate availability of Univerge Blue Business Cloud Services Contact Center, which is based on the Enghouse Interactive Contact Center: Service Provider (CCSP).

Univerge Blue is an enterprise-grade, all-in-one unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform built and maintained in the cloud by NEC. Having invested significant resources in a nationwide infrastructure, NEC Canada manages deployments from end to end, using its own storage, UCaaS, and software-defined network.

Available through NEC Canada's more than 80 partners, Univerge Blue is a multichannel cloud contact center offering.