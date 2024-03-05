Mutare Partners with NICE, Bringing Voice Threat Defense to NICE CXexchange

Mutare's Voice Traffic Filter is now a premium application on the NICE CXexchange online marketplace.

In bringing the Mutare Voice Traffic Filter (VTF) to CXone through the NICE CXexchange Marketplace, the two companies are taking significant steps toward removing unwanted traffic from their customers' call flows.

More specifically, this integration will help NICE customers do the following:

Eliminate unwanted calls from their data to ensure more accurate and reliable metrics.

Ensure that legitimate calls are directed to the appropriate agents.

Strengthen cybersecurity by filtering out malicious and suspicious calls and socially engineered attacks.