Mutare Partners with NICE, Bringing Voice Threat Defense to NICE CXexchange

Mutare's Voice Traffic Filter is now a premium application on the NICE CXexchange online marketplace.

In bringing the Mutare Voice Traffic Filter (VTF) to CXone through the NICE CXexchange Marketplace, the two companies are taking significant steps toward removing unwanted traffic from their customers' call flows.

More specifically, this integration will help NICE customers do the following:

  • Eliminate unwanted calls from their data to ensure more accurate and reliable metrics.
  • Ensure that legitimate calls are directed to the appropriate agents.
  • Strengthen cybersecurity by filtering out malicious and suspicious calls and socially engineered attacks.

"2023 was the year Mutare integrated our award-winning Voice Traffic Filter with leading platforms," said Chuck French, Mutare's chief growth officer, in a statement. "Now more than ever, businesses are realizing just how important it is to meet their customers where they're at, and no one is better at delivering on the promise of customer experience than NICE. That's what made this partnership a no-brainer."

"NICE is committed to offering top of the line extensions to CXone through the CXexchange marketplace," said Barry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NICE, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Mutare to enable an even more seamless experience for our customers, eliminating unwanted traffic to enhance call flows, promote secure interactions and drive exceptional CX."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library