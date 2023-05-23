Mutare Partners with Five9

Mutare, a provider of voice threat defense, has partnered with Five9, making its Voice Traffic Filter available on the Five9 CX Marketplace and enabling contact centers to integrate its solution for eliminating unwanted phone calls with the Five9 Intelligent CX Cloud Contact Center.

The Five9 Intelligent CX platform facilitates billions of call minutes annually and provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical artificial intelligence.

Unwanted voice traffic in the form of robocalls, spoof calls, spam calls, voice spam storms, vishing and social engineering has become a rapidly growing cybersecurity threat vector, and many organizations have been slow to react. In the United States, 5.4 billion robocalls are made each month, and vishing attacks are up 550 percent. These unwanted calls are a detriment to customer experience, call initiation, agent productivity, and the contact center's overall performance, according to Mutare.