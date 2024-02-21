Mitto Partners with MoEngage

Mitto, a communications provider, has partnered with MoEngage, a customer engagement platform provider, to optimize WhatsApp Business and SMS communication. Mitto will now be part of the MoEngage Catalyst partner program.
"We believe that our collaborative efforts with Mitto will help businesses delight customers with unforgettable, hyper-personalized experiences across high-impact channels that make them feel seen, heard, and understood," said Raviteja Dodda, MoEngage's founder and CEO, in a statement.
"Our partnership with MoEngage reinforces our commitment to not just empowering brands with innovative communication tools but to reshaping the future of how businesses interact and care for customers," Andrea Giacomini, Mitto's CEO, said in a statement.