Mitto Partners with MoEngage

Mitto, a communications provider, has partnered with MoEngage, a customer engagement platform provider, to optimize WhatsApp Business and SMS communication. Mitto will now be part of the MoEngage Catalyst partner program.

This collaboration empowers MoEngage users to do the following:

Leverage Mitto's SMS API and WhatsApp Business communication solutions to engage and support customers worldwide with two-way, individualized conversations.

Amplify their reach with Mitto's AI-routing platform, which proactively monitors carrier networks, runs simulations, and analyzes and prioritizes traffic.

Deepen customer connections with personalized campaigns, prompt 24/7 support, and loyalty programs.

Segment customers.

Customize messaging.

Monitor key performance indicators in real time.

Increase efficiency with event-triggered automation,

Tap into Mitto's global network of more than 800 direct carrier connections.