Mitel Launches Virtual Agent and WFO Capabilities

Mitel, a provider of business communications, has launched a virtual agent, powered by Google Contact Center AI; expanded market availability of MiCloud Connect CX; and introduced Mitel Workforce Optimization.

Mitel's collaboration with Google Cloud led to the launch of the new virtual agent for Mitel contact center applications. Using natural language understanding capabilities, the solution enables companies to deliver conversational, self-service experiences around the clock.

Mitel is also making MiCloud Connect CX, Mitel's cloud-based contact center solution, available globally for both UCaaS and UC platforms. MiCloud Connect CX blends Mitel's call control resources with Talkdesk's cloud architecture.

The new Mitel Workforce Optimization suite of applications powered by ASC Technologies will be able to record, analyze, and evaluate interactions with omnichannel interaction recording, quality management, speech analytics, coaching, and learning.