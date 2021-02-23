Mindsay Offers Its Customer Service Automation Platform on Genesys AppFoundry

Mindsay's customer service automation platform is now available on Genesys AppFoundry.
Mindsay's seamless integration with the Genesys Cloud customer experience platform helps agents resolve customer requests by entering and exiting conversations in the chatbot interface. Its customer service chatbot platform is now available in 110 languages with Genesys Cloud.
"We're excited to bring the power and simplicity of Mindsay's AI chatbot platform to Genesys customers. By connecting Mindsay chatbots to Genesys Cloud, agents can easily enter and exit conversations with customers via the chatbot interface, quickly resolving requests 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," said Guillaume Laporte, CEO and co-founder of Mindsay, in a statement.