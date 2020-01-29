MindTouch Partners with Five9

MindTouch, a provider of knowledge management solutions, has achieved Five9's Accredited Independent Software Vendor Partner status.

As an Accredited ISV Partner, MindTouch can now offer Five9 customers a proven integration that lets contact center agents access relevant, expert knowledge to help customers.

"Industry research indicates that agents spend up to 35 percent of their time each day searching for knowledge to resolve customer issues," said Stephen Schultz, vice president of strategic alliances at MindTouch, in a statement. "With the combined Five9 and MindTouch solution, contact centers can virtually eliminate this time for dramatically improved first call resolution and faster call handle time. The net result is increased productivity, reduced costs, and a vastly improved customer experience."

In addition to giving agents the advantage of immediate access to knowledge, Five9 customers can also use MindTouch to extend this same knowledge for their self-service initiatives.

"Our Google-optimized knowledge can quickly and easily be extended from internal to external use for customer self-service," Schultz said. "This increases case deflections while giving customers a more convenient 24/7 option for finding what they need, even after hours, during outages, or when disaster strikes. This results in additional cost savings and an enhanced service experience."

MindTouch has also optimized its content for chatbots and other AI-driven virtual assistants.

"AI-based initiatives like chatbots are consistently a top priority for contact centers," Schultz said. "But these projects will fall short without the right knowledge in the right format to feed them. We understand how to optimize, structure, and format knowledge to best help chatbots guide customers to the right knowledge fast. This ensures that Five9 customers realize the full potential of their AI-driven projects."

Features of the combined Five9 and MindTouch solution include the following:

Integrated knowledge, as agents can find and view content from within their Five9 Agent Desktop Plus application;

Customer self-service, as contact centers can extend the same knowledge agents use to external-facing websites, communities, and Google searches; and

Customer insights, as MindTouch gives agents a direct view into what content the customer has searched for and viewed prior to the interaction.